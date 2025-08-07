Pokrovsky and Lymansky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 07.08.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation carried out six strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 214 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the Vovchansk area, and one clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out six attacks in the areas of Myrne, Golubivka, Kindrashivka, and Zagryzove, and three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction , the invading army has launched 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske, as well as in the direction of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, Russian units tried four times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, and two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Novomarkovo and Stupochky. Units of the Defense Forces have repelled one attack, the battle is ongoing.