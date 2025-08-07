Pokrovsky and Lymansky directions remain the hottest on the front

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. The total number of clashes has now reached 69.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively resisting the Russian invasion, with intense clashes occurring in the Pokrovsky and Lymansky directions.
- Numerous attempts by Russian occupiers to advance in various settlements have been met with resistance and repelled attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.
- The ongoing conflict has resulted in a total of 69 clashes, with significant military actions taking place in different directions such as Lyman, Siverskyi, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk.
Current situation on the front on August 7
Operational information as of 16:00 07.08.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation carried out six strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 214 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the Vovchansk area, and one clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out six attacks in the areas of Myrne, Golubivka, Kindrashivka, and Zagryzove, and three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction , the invading army has launched 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske, as well as in the direction of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, Russian units tried four times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, and two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Novomarkovo and Stupochky. Units of the Defense Forces have repelled one attack, the battle is ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the area of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Rusyn Yar. Our defenders have repelled four assaults by the invaders, and two more attacks are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Boykivka, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovedne, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zeleny Kut, and Horikhovo. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 22 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Fili and Tovsty.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled the invader's attack towards Novodanylivka.
