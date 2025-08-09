Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 08/09/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Six clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 171 artillery shells, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the aggressor in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place since the beginning of the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kovalivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlement of Karpivka and in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Shandryholove. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Pereizhne.