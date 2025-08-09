Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions remain the hottest on the front

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. 79 clashes have already been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions are the most tense on the front as Ukrainian defenders repel enemy attacks in various areas.
- Despite ongoing air strikes and artillery shelling by the invaders, Ukrainian defense forces have successfully defended their positions and repelled assaults in multiple directions.
- Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reveals the intensity of clashes and attacks, showcasing the relentless efforts of Ukrainian defenders to thwart enemy advancements.
Current situation on the front on August 9
Operational information as of 16:00 08/09/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Six clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 171 artillery shells, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the aggressor in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne and Petro-Ivanivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place since the beginning of the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kovalivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlement of Karpivka and in the direction of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Shandryholove. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Pereizhne.
In the Torets direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and towards Pleshchiivka and Bila Hora.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, Zatyshok. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 24 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Temyrivka and towards the settlements of Olhivske, Iskra, Oleksandrograd, Zeleny Gay, Filiya, Komyshuvakha, Tolstoy. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka, and the settlement of Kostyantynivka was subjected to an air strike.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out three assaults in the Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka areas. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to advance. The settlement of Lviv was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
