What is the situation on the Pokrovsky direction of the front — the General Staff meeting

In total, 131 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. The Pokrovsky direction of the front remains the hottest.

Current situation on the Pokrovsky direction of the front

Operational information as of 22:00 08.08.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out two missile and 54 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 92 guided bombs. In addition, they engaged 1,572 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,142 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 33 times in the areas of the settlements of Zvirovo, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Poltavka, Boykivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zelenyi Kut, as well as in the direction of Kozatsky, Dorozhnye, and Novopavlivka.

Our defenders are holding back the enemy's onslaught, and one skirmish is still ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, 83 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 52 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

mortar,

car,

3 motorcycles,

7 UAVs,

satellite communication terminal,

3 communication antennas,

personnel shelter.

One tank, one vehicle, and 11 personnel shelters were also significantly damaged.