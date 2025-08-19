Macron proposed a place for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet
What Macron proposes
Source:  BFM TV

French leader Emmanuel Macron is insisting that talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, for example, in Geneva.

Points of attention

  • Despite the proposed meeting location, Macron expresses doubts about Putin's willingness to end the war against Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of sincere intentions for peace.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz aligns with Macron's proposal by suggesting that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin should occur within the next two weeks, underlining the urgency of peace negotiations.

According to the French President, this is not only his wish, but also that of all other European leaders who visited the White House on August 18, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is more than a hypothesis, it is even a collective will," Emmanuel Macron explained the proposal.

In his opinion, the summit between Zelensky and Putin should take place in Europe.

"It will be a neutral country, so maybe Switzerland, I'm in favor of Geneva, or another country. The last time we had bilateral discussions was in Istanbul," the French leader noted.

Interestingly, Macron still does not believe that Russian dictator Putin is really ready to end the war against Ukraine:

When I look at the situation and the facts, I don't see that President Putin really wants peace right now.

By the way, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently confirmed that the meeting between Zelensky and Putin should take place within the next two weeks.

