Macron proposed a place for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet

French leader Emmanuel Macron is insisting that talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, for example, in Geneva.

What Macron proposes

According to the French President, this is not only his wish, but also that of all other European leaders who visited the White House on August 18, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is more than a hypothesis, it is even a collective will," Emmanuel Macron explained the proposal. Share

In his opinion, the summit between Zelensky and Putin should take place in Europe.

"It will be a neutral country, so maybe Switzerland, I'm in favor of Geneva, or another country. The last time we had bilateral discussions was in Istanbul," the French leader noted. Share

Interestingly, Macron still does not believe that Russian dictator Putin is really ready to end the war against Ukraine:

When I look at the situation and the facts, I don't see that President Putin really wants peace right now. Emmanuel Macron President of France

By the way, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently confirmed that the meeting between Zelensky and Putin should take place within the next two weeks.