Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting. Merz revealed the date

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet within the next two weeks.

Zelenskyy and Putin to meet soon

The German leader told reporters that Trump agreed to this with Putin during a break in talks with Zelensky and European leaders.

During a break in the meeting, the American president spoke on the phone with the Russian president and agreed that a meeting between the Russian president and the Ukrainian president would take place within the next two weeks. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

In addition, Merz said that the US president had agreed to send another invitation for a trilateral meeting after this one so that the talks could "really begin."

The German leader added that the location for this meeting has not yet been chosen.

"We don't know whether the Russian president will dare to participate in such a summit. That's why we need evidence," the German Chancellor noted. Share

According to him, Trump was impressed by the fact that European leaders stood together as a united front to protect Ukraine and their own security.