Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting. Merz revealed the date

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet within the next two weeks.
Points of attention
- The location for the upcoming meeting between Zelensky and Putin has yet to be decided, with uncertainties over Russian president's participation.
- The disclosed information underscores the significance of a united European front in supporting Ukraine and ensuring regional security.
Zelenskyy and Putin to meet soon
The German leader told reporters that Trump agreed to this with Putin during a break in talks with Zelensky and European leaders.
In addition, Merz said that the US president had agreed to send another invitation for a trilateral meeting after this one so that the talks could "really begin."
The German leader added that the location for this meeting has not yet been chosen.
According to him, Trump was impressed by the fact that European leaders stood together as a united front to protect Ukraine and their own security.
