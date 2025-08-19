Russia attacked Ukraine with 280 missiles and drones — air defense report

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of August 18-19, the Russian invaders carried out a new massive attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 280 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 236 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

This time the enemy carried out an air attack:

270 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation;

5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov, Voronezh regions, and the Crimean Autonomous Region;

5 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft over the Caspian Sea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 236 air targets: Share

230 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

4 X-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that 4 missiles and 40 UAVs were hit at 16 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at 3 locations.