Russia attacked Ukraine with 280 missiles and drones — air defense report
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 280 missiles and drones — air defense report

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of August 18-19, the Russian invaders carried out a new massive attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 280 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 236 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that 236 air targets were shot down or suppressed, including UAVs, simulator drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, and fragments of downed aircraft were recorded at multiple locations.
  • The successful response of the air defense forces highlights the defense capabilities and preparedness of Ukraine in repelling foreign aggressions.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

This time the enemy carried out an air attack:

  • 270 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation;

  • 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov, Voronezh regions, and the Crimean Autonomous Region;

  • 5 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft over the Caspian Sea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 236 air targets:

  • 230 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

  • 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

  • 4 X-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that 4 missiles and 40 UAVs were hit at 16 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at 3 locations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Testing the "flying Chernobyl". What Putin has planned
Putin is preparing to test a "flying Chernobyl"
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announced preparations for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin
Trump revealed his plans
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin — Zelensky
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky wants to discuss everything personally with Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?