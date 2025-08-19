The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, claims that official Moscow is not refusing any formats of work to resolve its war against Ukraine - neither bilateral nor trilateral negotiations.
Points of attention
- Russia insists on respect for its security and the rights of Russians in Ukraine for any long-term agreements to be discussed.
- US President's involvement in facilitating direct talks adds a new dynamic to the diplomatic efforts between the involved parties.
Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky
What is important to understand is that the statement of the scandalous Russian diplomat came after Donald Trump called the Russian dictator on August 18.
The US President agreed to direct talks between Zelensky and Putin.
According to Putin's aide, any contacts involving top officials must be prepared "with the utmost care."
In his opinion, everything should happen gradually — step by step — starting from the expert level and then going through all the necessary stages in order to prepare for the summits.
Lavrov also cynically added that "without respect for Russia's security and the full rights of Russians in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements."
