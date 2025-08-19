The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, claims that official Moscow is not refusing any formats of work to resolve its war against Ukraine - neither bilateral nor trilateral negotiations.

Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky

What is important to understand is that the statement of the scandalous Russian diplomat came after Donald Trump called the Russian dictator on August 18.

The US President agreed to direct talks between Zelensky and Putin.

We do not refuse any forms of work — neither bilateral nor trilateral, the president has repeatedly said this. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to Putin's aide, any contacts involving top officials must be prepared "with the utmost care."

"The main thing is that any formats: one plus one, one plus two, multilateral formats, of which there are also many, including within the framework of the United Nations, all these formats should be included..." Lavrov added.

In his opinion, everything should happen gradually — step by step — starting from the expert level and then going through all the necessary stages in order to prepare for the summits.

"We will always support such a serious approach," the scandalous Russian diplomat claims.

Lavrov also cynically added that "without respect for Russia's security and the full rights of Russians in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements."