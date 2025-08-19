How to force Putin to make concessions on Ukraine — Macron's explanation

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, it is precisely the significant strengthening of sanctions against the aggressor country Russia that may push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to make concessions if negotiations to end the war against Ukraine fail.

Macron advocates increasing sanctions pressure on Russia

As the French leader noted, this is not only his position, but also that of Ukraine's other European allies.

If this process is rejected, we all agree that sanctions need to be strengthened and, in any case, a position taken that will put more pressure on the Russian side. Emmanuel Macron President of France

It is worth noting that after the meeting at the White House, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made a statement regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

He officially confirmed that Ukraine's membership in NATO is not under discussion, but security guarantees like "Article 5" are currently in the spotlight.

Against this background, British leader Keir Starmer announced two key results of the meeting between the presidents of the US and Ukraine: