The deployment of US troops to Ukraine. What Trump decided

American leader Donald Trump has made it clear that as president, he will not allow US troops to enter Ukraine to protect against a repeat Russian invasion.
Points of attention
- The Trump administration's focus on stopping the violence in Ukraine is evident through its commitment to developing security guarantees in collaboration with allies.
- Negotiations with French and British leaders Macron and Starmer indicate a positive step towards addressing Ukraine's security concerns and fostering international collaboration.
Trump announced his decision
American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the prospects for security guarantees for Ukraine.
According to Donald Trump, European countries will play a leading role in this matter:
What is important to understand is that we are primarily talking about France, Germany, and Great Britain.
Media representatives asked the White House chief of staff if he could give guarantees that there would be no American troops in Ukraine.
According to the conviction of French and British leaders Macron and Starmer, a significant result of the negotiations in the White House is the readiness of the Trump team to work on security guarantees for Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead a working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives that will develop a draft security guarantees for Ukraine.
