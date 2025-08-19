Switzerland turned to Putin with a proposal after Trump's decision
Category
Politics
Publication date

Switzerland turned to Putin with a proposal after Trump's decision

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin summit
Читати українською

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has officially confirmed that his country is "more than ready" to hold a summit between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Points of attention

  • The offer includes 'immunity' for Putin during the peace conference, adding a unique dimension to the proposal.
  • The push for the summit reflects efforts to facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in a European setting.

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin summit

The head of Swiss diplomacy recalled his country's rich experience in the field of diplomacy:

"I believe 200% in holding this summit, and we have been discussing it for a long time," Ignazio Cassis emphasized.

The Swiss Foreign Minister made a statement on this matter during a joint speech with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Bern.

According to the latter, he reminded his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov many times about Switzerland's readiness.

Moreover, Ignazio Cassis offered Putin "immunity" if he "comes to the peace conference."

According to Antonio Tajani, Rome remains ready to organize the summit, but Italy "supports" Geneva.

French leader Emmanuel Macron is convinced that the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, and is advocating for it to be held in Geneva.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How to force Putin to make concessions on Ukraine — Macron's explanation
Macron advocates increasing sanctions pressure on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Putin meet. The Kremlin makes its first statement
Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU warned of 15 "absolutely critical" days for Ukraine
Macron issued an important warning

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?