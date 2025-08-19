Switzerland turned to Putin with a proposal after Trump's decision

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has officially confirmed that his country is "more than ready" to hold a summit between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin summit

The head of Swiss diplomacy recalled his country's rich experience in the field of diplomacy:

"I believe 200% in holding this summit, and we have been discussing it for a long time," Ignazio Cassis emphasized. Share

The Swiss Foreign Minister made a statement on this matter during a joint speech with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Bern.

According to the latter, he reminded his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov many times about Switzerland's readiness.

Moreover, Ignazio Cassis offered Putin "immunity" if he "comes to the peace conference."

According to Antonio Tajani, Rome remains ready to organize the summit, but Italy "supports" Geneva.

French leader Emmanuel Macron is convinced that the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, and is advocating for it to be held in Geneva.