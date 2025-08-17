Melania Trump's letter to Putin. Media publishes copy for the first time

On August 16, it was reported that US First Lady Melania Trump had given Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a letter regarding Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Fox News obtained a copy of the secret message.
Points of attention
- The message challenges Putin to safeguard the future of all children, transcending geopolitical boundaries for the greater good.
- By advocating for the well-being of children, Melania Trump's letter delivers a poignant call to action for Putin to make a positive impact on humanity.
What Melania wrote to Putin
As journalists managed to learn, in the letter, the US first lady called on the Russian dictator to "protect children" and overcome divisions between peoples.
Putin read it immediately in the presence of the American and Russian delegations.
She also reminded Putin that the descendants of each generation begin their lives with purity—an innocence that transcends geography, government, or ideology.
