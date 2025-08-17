Melania Trump's letter to Putin. Media publishes copy for the first time

On August 16, it was reported that US First Lady Melania Trump had given Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a letter regarding Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Fox News obtained a copy of the secret message.

What Melania wrote to Putin

As journalists managed to learn, in the letter, the US first lady called on the Russian dictator to "protect children" and overcome divisions between peoples.

Putin read it immediately in the presence of the American and Russian delegations.

As parents, we have a responsibility to nurture the hope of the next generation. As leaders, we have a responsibility to support our children not just in a narrow circle, but much more broadly. Surely, we must strive to envision a world filled with dignity for all, where every soul can awaken in peace and the future is securely secured. Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

She also reminded Putin that the descendants of each generation begin their lives with purity—an innocence that transcends geography, government, or ideology.

And yet, in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laugh, unclouded by the darkness around them—a silent resistance to the forces that could take away their future. Mr. Putin, you alone can give them back their melodious laughter. By protecting the innocence of these children, you will do much more than just serve Russia—you will serve all of humanity. Such a bold idea transcends all human divisions, and it is you, Mr. Putin, who can make this vision a reality with one signature today. The time has come," Melania's letter reads.