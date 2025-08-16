French leader Emmanuel Macron made a major statement after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reminding the United States and the world that Russia has a habit of deceiving everyone for its own benefit.

Macron reminded of Putin's treachery

The French President confirmed that he held coordination talks with Trump, Zelensky, and European allies on the morning of August 16.

Macron made it clear that the EU authorities' position on Ukraine remained unchanged:

It is crucial to continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia while its aggressive war continues and until a strong and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's rights is established. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He also recalled that any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees.

That is why Macron supports the United States' willingness to contribute.

We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress. It will also be important to draw all the lessons from the past 30 years, including Russia's persistent failure to live up to its own commitments. Share

Against this backdrop, Macron promised to work closely for common interests.