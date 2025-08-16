Macron reacted harshly to Trump-Putin talks
Macron reacted harshly to Trump-Putin talks

Macron reminded of Putin's treachery
Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron made a major statement after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reminding the United States and the world that Russia has a habit of deceiving everyone for its own benefit.

Points of attention

  • Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the need to hold Russia accountable for its aggressive actions and past failures to fulfill commitments
  • France stands firmly by Ukraine's side and pledges to continue working closely with international partners for common interests

The French President confirmed that he held coordination talks with Trump, Zelensky, and European allies on the morning of August 16.

Macron made it clear that the EU authorities' position on Ukraine remained unchanged:

It is crucial to continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia while its aggressive war continues and until a strong and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's rights is established.

He also recalled that any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees.

That is why Macron supports the United States' willingness to contribute.

We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress. It will also be important to draw all the lessons from the past 30 years, including Russia's persistent failure to live up to its own commitments.

Against this backdrop, Macron promised to work closely for common interests.

He also reiterated that France remains firmly on Ukraine's side.

