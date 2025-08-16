French leader Emmanuel Macron made a major statement after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reminding the United States and the world that Russia has a habit of deceiving everyone for its own benefit.
Points of attention
- Emmanuel Macron emphasizes the need to hold Russia accountable for its aggressive actions and past failures to fulfill commitments
- France stands firmly by Ukraine's side and pledges to continue working closely with international partners for common interests
Macron reminded of Putin's treachery
The French President confirmed that he held coordination talks with Trump, Zelensky, and European allies on the morning of August 16.
Macron made it clear that the EU authorities' position on Ukraine remained unchanged:
He also recalled that any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees.
That is why Macron supports the United States' willingness to contribute.
Against this backdrop, Macron promised to work closely for common interests.
He also reiterated that France remains firmly on Ukraine's side.
