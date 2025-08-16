Italian leader Giorgia Malone officially confirmed that on August 16, US President Donald Trump supported the Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO's Article 5.
Points of attention
- The proposed collective security clause aims to ensure Ukraine's support from all partners, including the US, in case of a new attack, showcasing solidarity among European states.
- Italy's Prime Minister believes that strong security guarantees can serve as a deterrent to future conflicts and aggression, paving the way for a resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Maloney reported on Trump's decision
As the Italian Prime Minister notes, she sees "glimmers of peace" after the conclusion of the talks between Trump and Putin.
She also considered the possibility of signing a peace treaty to end the war:
She believes that strong and reliable guarantees in this matter can prevent new wars and aggression.
She also added that the starting point of the proposal is to define a collective security clause that would allow Ukraine to count on the support of all its partners, including the United States, ready to take action in the event of a new attack.
