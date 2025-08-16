Trump supported the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine
Trump supported the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

Maloney reported on Trump's decision
Italian leader Giorgia Malone officially confirmed that on August 16, US President Donald Trump supported the Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO's Article 5.

  • The proposed collective security clause aims to ensure Ukraine's support from all partners, including the US, in case of a new attack, showcasing solidarity among European states.
  • Italy's Prime Minister believes that strong security guarantees can serve as a deterrent to future conflicts and aggression, paving the way for a resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Maloney reported on Trump's decision

As the Italian Prime Minister notes, she sees "glimmers of peace" after the conclusion of the talks between Trump and Putin.

She also considered the possibility of signing a peace treaty to end the war:

I think it's positive that there are glimmers of peace for Ukraine. Reaching an agreement remains difficult, but finally possible, especially after months of stalemate on the front lines.

George Maloney

George Maloney

Prime Minister of Italy

She believes that strong and reliable guarantees in this matter can prevent new wars and aggression.

Maloney officially confirmed that Trump today supported the Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO's Article 5.

She also added that the starting point of the proposal is to define a collective security clause that would allow Ukraine to count on the support of all its partners, including the United States, ready to take action in the event of a new attack.

"At this stage of the negotiations, European states remain united in their support for Ukraine," Maloney concluded.

