Italian leader Giorgia Malone officially confirmed that on August 16, US President Donald Trump supported the Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO's Article 5.

As the Italian Prime Minister notes, she sees "glimmers of peace" after the conclusion of the talks between Trump and Putin.

She also considered the possibility of signing a peace treaty to end the war:

I think it's positive that there are glimmers of peace for Ukraine. Reaching an agreement remains difficult, but finally possible, especially after months of stalemate on the front lines. George Maloney Prime Minister of Italy

She believes that strong and reliable guarantees in this matter can prevent new wars and aggression.

She also added that the starting point of the proposal is to define a collective security clause that would allow Ukraine to count on the support of all its partners, including the United States, ready to take action in the event of a new attack.