'He looked irritated.' Trump hid his anger at Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

'He looked irritated.' Trump hid his anger at Putin

Trump is angry, but he hides it
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump appeared “tired and irritated” after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal has learned. However, this was noticeable to those on his team, and when speaking to the press, he hid his fury at the illegitimate Russian president.

Points of attention

  • The upcoming trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and Putin scheduled for August 22 highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts and potential repercussions on US-Russia relations.
  • The dynamics between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky are under scrutiny as tensions rise and the US President navigates diplomatic challenges amidst escalating international conflicts.

Trump is angry, but he hides it

According to insiders, the US president first demonstrated his negative emotions during a telephone conversation with European leaders.

Anonymous sources claim he looked “tired and irritated.”

The conversation between the American president and European leaders took place around 3:00 a.m. Central European Time. During the conversation, Trump said that he had been working 24 hours straight.

Moreover, as it turned out, Trump informed members of his team of his readiness to renew threats of immediate sanctions against Russia if the trilateral talks between him, Zelensky, and Putin do not lead to progress in ending the war.

It is currently known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington on August 18 to meet with Donald Trump.

According to Axios, the head of the White House plans to organize a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin next Friday, August 22.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
European leaders put forward a new demand to Trump regarding Ukraine
European Commission
Europe has announced its clear position
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump supported the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine
Maloney reported on Trump's decision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron reacted harshly to Trump-Putin talks
Macron reminded of Putin's treachery

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?