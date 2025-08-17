US President Donald Trump appeared “tired and irritated” after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal has learned. However, this was noticeable to those on his team, and when speaking to the press, he hid his fury at the illegitimate Russian president.

Trump is angry, but he hides it

According to insiders, the US president first demonstrated his negative emotions during a telephone conversation with European leaders.

Anonymous sources claim he looked “tired and irritated.”

The conversation between the American president and European leaders took place around 3:00 a.m. Central European Time. During the conversation, Trump said that he had been working 24 hours straight. Share

Moreover, as it turned out, Trump informed members of his team of his readiness to renew threats of immediate sanctions against Russia if the trilateral talks between him, Zelensky, and Putin do not lead to progress in ending the war.

It is currently known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington on August 18 to meet with Donald Trump.