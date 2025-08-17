'He looked irritated.' Trump hid his anger at Putin

US President Donald Trump appeared “tired and irritated” after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal has learned. However, this was noticeable to those on his team, and when speaking to the press, he hid his fury at the illegitimate Russian president.
Points of attention
- The upcoming trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and Putin scheduled for August 22 highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts and potential repercussions on US-Russia relations.
- The dynamics between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky are under scrutiny as tensions rise and the US President navigates diplomatic challenges amidst escalating international conflicts.
Trump is angry, but he hides it
According to insiders, the US president first demonstrated his negative emotions during a telephone conversation with European leaders.
Anonymous sources claim he looked “tired and irritated.”
Moreover, as it turned out, Trump informed members of his team of his readiness to renew threats of immediate sanctions against Russia if the trilateral talks between him, Zelensky, and Putin do not lead to progress in ending the war.
It is currently known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington on August 18 to meet with Donald Trump.
According to Axios, the head of the White House plans to organize a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin next Friday, August 22.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-