Trump criticized Biden for banning Ukraine from using American weapons against Russia

Donald Trump lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden over his ban on Ukraine using weapons provided by the United States to attack Russia.
Points of attention
Trump criticizes Biden over his decision on Ukraine
Trump criticized the Biden administration's policies for not allowing Ukraine to use American weapons deep inside Russia to destroy the aggressor country's military facilities.
Trump accused Biden of corruption and incompetence for not allowing Ukraine to fight, but only to defend itself.
