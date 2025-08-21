Trump criticized Biden for banning Ukraine from using American weapons against Russia

Donald Trump lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden over his ban on Ukraine using weapons provided by the United States to attack Russia.

Trump criticizes Biden over his decision on Ukraine

Trump criticized the Biden administration's policies for not allowing Ukraine to use American weapons deep inside Russia to destroy the aggressor country's military facilities.

It is very difficult, if not impossible, to win a war without striking the aggressor country. It is like a big sports team with a fantastic defense that is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! The same goes for Ukraine and Russia. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump accused Biden of corruption and incompetence for not allowing Ukraine to fight, but only to defend itself.

