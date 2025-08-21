Trump criticized Biden for banning Ukraine from using American weapons against Russia
Trump
Source:  UNIAN

Donald Trump lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden over his ban on Ukraine using weapons provided by the United States to attack Russia.

  • Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden for banning Ukraine from using American weapons against Russia, citing the necessity of offensive capability in conflicts.
  • Trump believes that limiting Ukraine to defense-only actions hinders its ability to effectively combat the aggressor and secure victory in the conflict.
  • Trump accused Biden of corruption and incompetence for restricting Ukraine's ability to strike Russian military facilities.

Trump criticizes Biden over his decision on Ukraine

Trump criticized the Biden administration's policies for not allowing Ukraine to use American weapons deep inside Russia to destroy the aggressor country's military facilities.

It is very difficult, if not impossible, to win a war without striking the aggressor country. It is like a big sports team with a fantastic defense that is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! The same goes for Ukraine and Russia.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump accused Biden of corruption and incompetence for not allowing Ukraine to fight, but only to defend itself.

Trump's post

How did it work? In any case, this war would never have happened if I had been President — no chance. Interesting times ahead!!!

