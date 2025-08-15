Insiders reveal Putin's plan to control Donetsk region
Ukraine
Insiders reveal Putin's plan to control Donetsk region

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The reason why the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, proposed an exchange of territories in eastern Ukraine is the Russian president's desire to resume the war even under the condition of a temporary ceasefire.

Points of attention

  • Vladimir Putin aims to use Donetsk region as a strategic springboard for an offensive on Ukraine's territory.
  • Russia is attempting to gain control over Donetsk region through negotiations to bolster its position in the region.

Putin will make Donetsk region a springboard for an offensive against all of Ukraine

Russia wants to gain control over Donetsk region. At the same time, some sources indicate the possibility of Russian concessions in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

The reason for Putin's desire is that Ukraine has created a 50-kilometer-long fortified strip of heavily fortified cities, towns, and defensive fortifications in the Donetsk region since 2014. And despite years of efforts, the Russians have never managed to break through it.

Citing the Institute for the Study of War, journalists note that at current trends, the Russians "will need several years" to break through the defenses.

And so Putin is trying to achieve through negotiations with Trump what he cannot achieve on the battlefield.

If Putin manages to gain control of all of Donetsk through negotiations, it will improve Russia's position for an offensive in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, journalists believe. In return, Ukraine will have to hastily create new defensive lines, especially where it is not profitable.

All of this is a reason for Trump to be wary of a Russian president who promises concessions that are actually attempts to gain strategic advantage. It is also a reason for Ukraine to be in the room where the negotiations are taking place.

