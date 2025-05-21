Watch: Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot kills Russian martyr in combat

The Russian army attacks Ukrainian territory almost every night with Shahed attack drones. Ukrainian aviation repels them.
MiG-29 pilot destroys Russian Shaheed in combat
The video shows the night combat work of a Yellowtail pilot from a MiG-29 fighter jet.
In particular, the destruction of an enemy Shahed attack drone during the repelling of a massive Russian air strike on Ukrainian infrastructure.
As the Air Force said, Yellowtail is a pilot of the tactical aviation brigade of the West Air Command.
It is worth noting that to repel enemy missile and air strikes on Ukraine, all forces and means of the air command are involved: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare units, and, if necessary, fighter aircraft.
