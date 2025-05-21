Watch: Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot kills Russian martyr in combat

The Russian army attacks Ukrainian territory almost every night with Shahed attack drones. Ukrainian aviation repels them.

MiG-29 pilot destroys Russian Shaheed in combat

The video shows the night combat work of a Yellowtail pilot from a MiG-29 fighter jet.

In particular, the destruction of an enemy Shahed attack drone during the repelling of a massive Russian air strike on Ukrainian infrastructure.

As the Air Force said, Yellowtail is a pilot of the tactical aviation brigade of the West Air Command.

He is constantly ready to take his combat vehicle into the sky upon a combat order to protect his native land from enemy air strikes. He has more than a hundred combat missions on his combat account. Share

It is worth noting that to repel enemy missile and air strikes on Ukraine, all forces and means of the air command are involved: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare units, and, if necessary, fighter aircraft.