Ukrainian pilots demonstrate rare Mi-24VP in action

The 16th separate "Brody" Ukrainian army aviation brigade posted a photo showing a rare in Ukraine attack helicopter Mi-24VP in action.
What is known about the use of the rare Mi-24VP
According to the journalists, it is currently unknown when and where this photo was taken, but it is enough that a rare Mi-24VP appeared in the frame.
The peculiarity of this helicopter lies in one of its elements of armament — the presence of a mobile gun installation NPPU-24 with a twin-barreled aviation cannon GSh-23L, the ammunition is 460 rounds, the rate of fire is 3500 rounds per minute.
Also, according to some data, the Mi-24VP is distinguished by its ability to use R-60M air-to-air missiles to protect against air targets at short ranges.
Most likely, such a photo from the press service of the brigade was taken before February 2022, because helicopters of this modification were not transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) within the framework of aid from the allies.
What is known about the use of aviation
