Ukrainian pilots demonstrate rare Mi-24VP in action

What is known about the use of the rare Mi-24VP

According to the journalists, it is currently unknown when and where this photo was taken, but it is enough that a rare Mi-24VP appeared in the frame.

The peculiarity of this helicopter lies in one of its elements of armament — the presence of a mobile gun installation NPPU-24 with a twin-barreled aviation cannon GSh-23L, the ammunition is 460 rounds, the rate of fire is 3500 rounds per minute.

Also, according to some data, the Mi-24VP is distinguished by its ability to use R-60M air-to-air missiles to protect against air targets at short ranges.

Serial production of the Mi-24VP started only in 1989. Figures on the estimated volume of production of machines of this modification differ depending on the source — up to 170 units according to some estimates, and only 20-30 Mi-24VP helicopters according to other estimates," the material noted.

Most likely, such a photo from the press service of the brigade was taken before February 2022, because helicopters of this modification were not transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) within the framework of aid from the allies.

What is known about the use of aviation

Earlier, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) CEO Temel Kotil said that the Turkish fighter jet is better than the American F-35.

This plane is better than the F-35. The F-35 carries 6 tons, this one carries 10 tons of ammunition. It has two engines compared to the single engine of the F-35. The presence of two engines means more power, and the radars "see" at a greater distance, he assured.

Kotil added that Turkey plans to supply its Air Force with 20 such fighters by 2028, and in the period from 2030 to 2033, their number will be even greater.

It also became known that a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down in Donbas.