On August 24, it became known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is reportedly no longer insisting that Russian be recognized as the state language in Ukraine as part of a peace process to end the war.

Putin suddenly weakened his demands

The scandalous head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, announced an unexpected change in the position of official Moscow.

According to the latter, the Kremlin no longer "demands" that Ukraine grant the Russian language state status within the framework of a peace agreement.

Lavrov made this statement in response to a question from a Russian propagandist about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not recognizing the Russian language within the framework of peace negotiations.

No, he said that there will be no state Russian language, but in general, no one is particularly insisting on this. The first step, which does not depend on any desires of Zelensky or anyone else, is the repeal of all laws that, in gross violation of UN charters, banned the Russian language and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

What is important to understand is that during negotiations in Alaska with US President Donald Trump, Putin demanded to hand over all of Donbas to Russia and oblige Ukraine to make the Russian language official.