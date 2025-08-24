Putin unexpectedly made concessions on Ukraine's Independence Day
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin unexpectedly made concessions on Ukraine's Independence Day

Putin suddenly weakened his demands
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On August 24, it became known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is reportedly no longer insisting that Russian be recognized as the state language in Ukraine as part of a peace process to end the war.

Points of attention

  • The unexpected changes in Russia's stance pose new challenges and opportunities for Ukraine's path to peace and sovereignty.
  • The implications of Putin's concessions and continued demands highlight the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Putin suddenly weakened his demands

The scandalous head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, announced an unexpected change in the position of official Moscow.

According to the latter, the Kremlin no longer "demands" that Ukraine grant the Russian language state status within the framework of a peace agreement.

Lavrov made this statement in response to a question from a Russian propagandist about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not recognizing the Russian language within the framework of peace negotiations.

No, he said that there will be no state Russian language, but in general, no one is particularly insisting on this. The first step, which does not depend on any desires of Zelensky or anyone else, is the repeal of all laws that, in gross violation of UN charters, banned the Russian language and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

What is important to understand is that during negotiations in Alaska with US President Donald Trump, Putin demanded to hand over all of Donbas to Russia and oblige Ukraine to make the Russian language official.

The dictator cynically lied that after that he would agree to freeze the rest of the front line and guarantee security for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky announced an important breakthrough
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's allies are actively working on security guarantees
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Azov" caused the Russian army a "fatal failure" during a new offensive
“Azov” amazes the world with its successes at the front
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russian MiG-29 fighter jet powerfully "attacked" a pillar in Yerevan
Another Russian MiG-29 pilot demonstrated his “skills”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?