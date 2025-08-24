On August 24, it became known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is reportedly no longer insisting that Russian be recognized as the state language in Ukraine as part of a peace process to end the war.
Points of attention
- The unexpected changes in Russia's stance pose new challenges and opportunities for Ukraine's path to peace and sovereignty.
- The implications of Putin's concessions and continued demands highlight the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.
Putin suddenly weakened his demands
The scandalous head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, announced an unexpected change in the position of official Moscow.
According to the latter, the Kremlin no longer "demands" that Ukraine grant the Russian language state status within the framework of a peace agreement.
Lavrov made this statement in response to a question from a Russian propagandist about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not recognizing the Russian language within the framework of peace negotiations.
What is important to understand is that during negotiations in Alaska with US President Donald Trump, Putin demanded to hand over all of Donbas to Russia and oblige Ukraine to make the Russian language official.
The dictator cynically lied that after that he would agree to freeze the rest of the front line and guarantee security for Ukraine.
