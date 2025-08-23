Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky announced an important breakthrough
Category
Politics
Publication date

Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky announced an important breakthrough

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's allies are actively working on security guarantees
On August 23, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky held telephone talks with Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. According to the president, the details of security guarantees for Ukraine will be ready in the coming days.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky emphasizes readiness for constructive steps towards peace, despite Russia's continued aggression.
  • Increased involvement of countries like the Netherlands in the process and joint projects aimed at enhancing Ukrainian defense production are being discussed.

Ukraine's allies are actively working on security guarantees

As the head of state noted, the main topic of the new negotiations was diplomatic work with partners and meetings in Washington.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that there is now a real chance to end this war.

Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring real peace closer. However, Russia does not demonstrate any intentions for peace on its part and continues to shell our cities. We equally appreciate all the signals that are being heard from Moscow these days.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, pressure that can change the Kremlin's position is extremely important.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that he will seek a meeting at the highest level with dictator Putin.

We discussed security guarantees. Now teams from Ukraine, the US, and European partners are working on their architecture. All the developments will be ready in the coming days. We talked about how the Netherlands can increase its involvement in this process and help with security guarantees.

The Ukrainian leader and the Dutch Prime Minister also focused on joint projects, including investments in Ukrainian defense production.

