Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky announced an important breakthrough

On August 23, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky held telephone talks with Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. According to the president, the details of security guarantees for Ukraine will be ready in the coming days.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky emphasizes readiness for constructive steps towards peace, despite Russia's continued aggression.
- Increased involvement of countries like the Netherlands in the process and joint projects aimed at enhancing Ukrainian defense production are being discussed.
Ukraine's allies are actively working on security guarantees
As the head of state noted, the main topic of the new negotiations was diplomatic work with partners and meetings in Washington.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that there is now a real chance to end this war.
According to the Ukrainian leader, pressure that can change the Kremlin's position is extremely important.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that he will seek a meeting at the highest level with dictator Putin.
The Ukrainian leader and the Dutch Prime Minister also focused on joint projects, including investments in Ukrainian defense production.
