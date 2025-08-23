Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is not against discussing the issue of Ukrainian territories, but this will happen exclusively during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.
- Ukrainian public opinion is against exchanging territory for peace, influencing Zelensky's stance on territorial issues.
- Recent events like the meeting at the White House and President Trump's involvement are considered crucial for the peace negotiations in Ukraine.
Zelensky wants to meet with Putin
According to Kyslytsia, when it comes to territorial issues, President Zelensky has made it clear what his approach is.
The diplomat also drew attention to the fact that the country's leader, in the issue of territories, "is guided by both the current legislation of Ukraine and public opinion."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot ignore the fact that the people are "categorically against exchanging our territory for peace."
As for the continuation of peace negotiations, Kyslytsia believes that this process is currently only gaining momentum.
According to him, the problem is that everything is not happening as quickly as we would like.
