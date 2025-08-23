Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is not against discussing the issue of Ukrainian territories, but this will happen exclusively during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.

Zelensky wants to meet with Putin

According to Kyslytsia, when it comes to territorial issues, President Zelensky has made it clear what his approach is.

He (Zelensky — ed.) is ready to sit down with President Putin and discuss them, and the beginning of the talks on the territorial issue is the line of contact that is currently running there. Serhiy Kyslytsia First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The diplomat also drew attention to the fact that the country's leader, in the issue of territories, "is guided by both the current legislation of Ukraine and public opinion."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot ignore the fact that the people are "categorically against exchanging our territory for peace."

As for the continuation of peace negotiations, Kyslytsia believes that this process is currently only gaining momentum.

According to him, the problem is that everything is not happening as quickly as we would like.