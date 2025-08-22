"I'm very angry." Trump furious with Ukraine after Orban's complaints
"I'm very angry." Trump furious with Ukraine after Orban's complaints

How Trump reacted to Orbán's letter
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban unexpectedly sent a letter to US President Donald Trump to complain about Ukraine's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Russia supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

  • Orban's claim about Ukraine's attacks and Trump's response add fuel to the already tense relations in the region.
  • The incident underscores the importance of diplomatic relations and cooperation in resolving conflicts related to energy security.

How Trump reacted to Orbán's letter

The Magyar Nemzet newspaper published a copy of the letter and the US president's response to it.

Orban wrote in his message that the Russian pipeline supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia — two countries that have no other way to import oil.

However, he forgot to mention that Ukraine's attacks in no way hinder this process.

Photo: magyarnemzet.hu

"Hungary supports Ukraine with gasoline and electricity, and in return they bomb the infrastructure that supplies us. This is a very unfriendly gesture! I wish President Trump success in his quest for peace," Viktor Orbán's letter reads.

Donald Trump allegedly responded to this:

Victor, I don't like what I'm hearing — I'm very angry about it. Tell Slovakia that you're my great friend.

By the way, on the morning of August 22, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced for the third time an attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, as a result of which the supply of Russian oil to his country was again stopped.

