Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban unexpectedly sent a letter to US President Donald Trump to complain about Ukraine's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Russia supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
Points of attention
- Orban's claim about Ukraine's attacks and Trump's response add fuel to the already tense relations in the region.
- The incident underscores the importance of diplomatic relations and cooperation in resolving conflicts related to energy security.
How Trump reacted to Orbán's letter
The Magyar Nemzet newspaper published a copy of the letter and the US president's response to it.
Orban wrote in his message that the Russian pipeline supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia — two countries that have no other way to import oil.
However, he forgot to mention that Ukraine's attacks in no way hinder this process.
Donald Trump allegedly responded to this:
By the way, on the morning of August 22, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced for the third time an attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, as a result of which the supply of Russian oil to his country was again stopped.
