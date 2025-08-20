"I'm superstitious." Tusk sounds the alarm over Orban's proposal for Ukraine

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has proposed a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. However, the idea has angered Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has already made his position clear.
- The opposition party in Hungary and media outlets have also weighed in on the proposed meeting, emphasizing Orban's absence from recent diplomatic negotiations and potential implications for peace talks.
- The ongoing debate underscores the challenging dynamics and differing perspectives surrounding the potential meeting between Zelensky and Putin, reflecting wider geopolitical tensions and historical sensitivities.
Tusk against Zelenskyy and Putin meeting in Budapest
It recently became known that the White House is actively considering Hungary as a possible venue for the Zelenskyy-Putin summit.
Donald Tusk believes that holding negotiations in the Hungarian capital would be a historical irony.
Some media outlets claimed that the Russian dictator offered to meet with the Ukrainian president in Moscow, but he refused.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the leader of Hungary's largest opposition party, Tisza, Peter Magyar, appealed to Viktor Orban to organize a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Budapest.
He separately noted that the Hungarian Prime Minister did not participate in the negotiations between European leaders and Donald Trump at the White House.
