A loud public conflict broke out between France and Israel

What is known about the France-Israel conflict?
Source:  Politico

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at French leader Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of "inciting anti-Semitism" after the latter decided to recognize the Palestinian state.

Points of attention

  • France emphasizes its protection of its Jewish citizens and vows to combat anti-Semitism with seriousness and responsibility, rejecting Netanyahu's claims of confusion and manipulation.
  • The conflict highlights the delicate balance between international politics, diplomacy, and the ongoing Israel-Palestine issue, showcasing the complexities and sensitivities involved.

What is known about the France-Israel conflict?

The journalists received a letter from Netanyahu, which he sent to official Paris.

The Israeli leader complained about the “anti-Semitic incidents” that have occurred in France in recent months.

He tries to link them to Macron's policy towards Palestine:

Your call for a Palestinian state fuels the fire of anti-Semitism… This is not diplomacy, this is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, reinforces Hamas’s refusal to release hostages, emboldens those who threaten French Jews, and encourages the hatred of Jews that now haunts your streets.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister of Israel

Responding to these accusations, Macron's Office called them false, vile, and will not go unanswered.

In addition, it is known that the French president intends to respond to Netanyahu by mail.

Official Paris points to Macron's efforts to eradicate anti-Semitism in the country.

[France] protects and will always protect its compatriots of the Jewish faith… It demands seriousness and responsibility, not confusion and manipulation.

