As The Guardian has learned, the head of the British armed forces, Tony Radakin, will soon notify the United States that the United Kingdom is ready to send troops to protect the skies and seas of Ukraine, but not to the line of contact with Russia.

What support to expect from Britain

On August 20, the British Chief of General Staff will join important negotiations at the US Department of Defense.

The key goal of this meeting is to finally find out what exactly 30 different countries are willing to do in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to insiders, Radakin will announce to his colleagues that London will provide soldiers to help with logistics and training, but will not station them near Russia.

Officials had talked about deploying up to 30,000 troops to protect Ukrainian facilities, but that number was reduced amid opposition from some European countries. Share

Currently, official London is encouraged by the fact that Europe has received a positive signal from Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this was the impetus for great activity.