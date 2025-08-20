Britain will send troops to Ukraine, but there is a "but"
What support to expect from Britain
Source:  The Guardian

As The Guardian has learned, the head of the British armed forces, Tony Radakin, will soon notify the United States that the United Kingdom is ready to send troops to protect the skies and seas of Ukraine, but not to the line of contact with Russia.

  • The UK aims to join negotiations with the US Department of Defense to coordinate efforts with 30 different countries to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • The positive signal from Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine has prompted increased activity and support from official London.

What support to expect from Britain

On August 20, the British Chief of General Staff will join important negotiations at the US Department of Defense.

The key goal of this meeting is to finally find out what exactly 30 different countries are willing to do in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to insiders, Radakin will announce to his colleagues that London will provide soldiers to help with logistics and training, but will not station them near Russia.

Officials had talked about deploying up to 30,000 troops to protect Ukrainian facilities, but that number was reduced amid opposition from some European countries.

Currently, official London is encouraged by the fact that Europe has received a positive signal from Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this was the impetus for great activity.

Radakin will reiterate promises made last week by Defence Secretary John Healy, who said Britain was prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure safe skies, safe seas and strengthen Ukrainian armed forces.

