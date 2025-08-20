Security guarantees for Ukraine. How many allies are ready to deploy troops?
What is known about the plans of Ukraine's allies?
Source:  Bloomberg

Bloomberg insiders claim that as of August 18, about 10 countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees. According to the latest data, foreign soldiers will train Ukrainian soldiers away from the front lines when the fighting ends.

Points of attention

  • Discussions have taken place regarding the potential deployment of British and French troops to Ukraine, with details being carefully considered.
  • The Supreme Allied Commander Europe and heads of defense departments from Alliance member states are set to participate in upcoming talks on security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to anonymous sources, a full package of security guarantees for Ukraine will be developed in the coming days.

First of all, it concerns the introduction of European troops as part of a potential peace agreement.

On August 18, US President Donald Trump made it clear that the United States would join the security guarantees.

Against this background, European leaders intend to use the White House's proposal and put Kyiv in a stronger position ahead of a possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to insiders, a recent meeting of European officials was devoted to the plan to deploy British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. Their numbers and positions were discussed in detail.

About 10 countries would be willing to send troops to the war-torn country, they said on condition of anonymity, the journalists report.

It is also known that the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, as well as the heads of defense departments of the Alliance member states, will participate in the new round of talks on security guarantees.

