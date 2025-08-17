Meeting of Trump, Zelensky and Putin — what date did the US president choose?

As Axios has learned, US President Donald Trump intends to organize a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 22.

Trump wants to hold the summit as soon as possible

The head of the White House announced his decision during a conversation with Zelensky and European leaders after his meeting with Putin.

Two sources told Axios that Trump told Zelensky and others in the conversation that he wanted to hold the trilateral summit "soon," as early as August 22. Share

What is important to understand is that the Russian dictator did not publicly commit to holding such a meeting.

During the conversation, the American leader and his special envoy Steve Witkoff briefed Zelensky and European leaders on Putin's position.

According to anonymous sources, the head of the Kremlin is demanding that Ukraine cede two of the four regions claimed by Russia (Donetsk and Luhansk) and freeze the front line in Kherson and Zaporizhia.