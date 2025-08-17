Meeting of Trump, Zelensky and Putin — what date did the US president choose?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Meeting of Trump, Zelensky and Putin — what date did the US president choose?

Trump wants to hold the summit as soon as possible
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

As Axios has learned, US President Donald Trump intends to organize a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 22.

Points of attention

  • Russia currently controls most of Luhansk Oblast and a significant portion of Donetsk Oblast.
  • The meeting carries significant geopolitical implications and may impact the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump wants to hold the summit as soon as possible

The head of the White House announced his decision during a conversation with Zelensky and European leaders after his meeting with Putin.

Two sources told Axios that Trump told Zelensky and others in the conversation that he wanted to hold the trilateral summit "soon," as early as August 22.

What is important to understand is that the Russian dictator did not publicly commit to holding such a meeting.

During the conversation, the American leader and his special envoy Steve Witkoff briefed Zelensky and European leaders on Putin's position.

According to anonymous sources, the head of the Kremlin is demanding that Ukraine cede two of the four regions claimed by Russia (Donetsk and Luhansk) and freeze the front line in Kherson and Zaporizhia.

It's no secret that Russia controls almost all of Luhansk Oblast, but only about three-quarters of Donetsk Oblast.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
'He looked irritated.' Trump hid his anger at Putin
Trump is angry, but he hides it
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Melania Trump's letter to Putin. Media publishes copy for the first time
What Melania wrote to Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe figured out how to strengthen Zelensky's position in negotiations with Trump
Europe will try to help Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?