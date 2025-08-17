Europe figured out how to strengthen Zelensky's position in negotiations with Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

On August 18, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky will leave for negotiations with US President Donald Trump. European leaders will try to do everything possible to make this meeting successful, namely, they will send their best negotiators to Washington.

Points of attention

  • The presence of key figures like Alexander Stubb and Mark Rutte is crucial in ensuring that Europe's interests are represented and considered in the negotiations.
  • The results of previous meetings have raised concerns in Europe, prompting proactive efforts to strengthen Zelensky's position and prevent misunderstandings with Trump.

Europe will try to help Zelensky

According to insiders, official Brussels intends to send at least one of Trump's favorite interlocutors to Washington with Zelensky — the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

European leaders are counting on Stubb to prevent a new conflict between Trump and Zelensky.

Moreover, it is the President of Finland who is able to convince the head of the White House to include Europe in further negotiations.

Europe and Ukraine see Monday's meeting as key to ensuring that Trump does not agree to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's unacceptable demands, such as handing over occupied Ukrainian lands to Russia.

Official Brussels is determined to do everything possible to avoid another force majeure situation on Zelensky's part, which could worsen the situation during this difficult period.

Moreover, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has an excellent relationship with Trump, may also go to the White House.

The results of the Alaska meeting worried Europe because Trump believed a significant part of Putin's arguments, explained Camille Grand, a former senior NATO official.

