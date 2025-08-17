Zelensky slapped sanctions on Russia, China and Belarus

On August 17, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on new personal sanctions. This time, 39 Russians and 55 Russian, Belarusian, and Chinese companies were targeted.

What is known about the new sanctions on Ukraine?

This time, Kyiv's attack targeted the Russian military-industrial complex, namely manufacturers of AI-powered UAVs and their suppliers.

These are restrictions against 39 individuals and 55 companies (43 Russian, 10 Chinese, two Belarusian).

Among them are key developers of attack and FPV drones ("Zala Aero", "Smart Birds", KB "Vostok"), electronics suppliers from China and Belarus, as well as centers developing AI solutions for drones, in particular "Neurolab" and the "Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies".

In addition, it is indicated that Zelensky has imposed sanctions against dozens of Russian citizens related to the defense sector.

Among them are the general director of the defense company "Vykor", the general director of the OKB "Vostok" Serhiy Kalutsky, the general director of LLC "NEWTON-ITM" Dmitry Alikhanov and others. Share

The list of legal entities includes Russian defense enterprises, in particular: