Zelensky slapped sanctions on Russia, China and Belarus

On August 17, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on new personal sanctions. This time, 39 Russians and 55 Russian, Belarusian, and Chinese companies were targeted.
- The list of legal entities affected includes Russian defense enterprises and Chinese and Belarusian companies supplying dual-use technologies to the Russian military-industrial complex.
- The move by Zelensky aims to tighten restrictions on the military capabilities of these countries and their collaboration in the defense sector.
This time, Kyiv's attack targeted the Russian military-industrial complex, namely manufacturers of AI-powered UAVs and their suppliers.
These are restrictions against 39 individuals and 55 companies (43 Russian, 10 Chinese, two Belarusian).
Among them are key developers of attack and FPV drones ("Zala Aero", "Smart Birds", KB "Vostok"), electronics suppliers from China and Belarus, as well as centers developing AI solutions for drones, in particular "Neurolab" and the "Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies".
In addition, it is indicated that Zelensky has imposed sanctions against dozens of Russian citizens related to the defense sector.
The list of legal entities includes Russian defense enterprises, in particular:
JSC "Military Engineering Corporation";
LLC "NPO "Topol — Unmanned Technologies"";
Federal State Budgetary Institution "Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences";
LLC "KB "Vostok"";
LLC "ITC — Newton";
LLC "Altegrity";
LLC "Newton-ITM",
Chinese and Belarusian companies that supply dual-use technologies and cooperate with the Russian military-industrial complex.
