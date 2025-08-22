Orban's team panics after Ukraine attacks Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
Orban's team panics after Ukraine attacks Russian Druzhba oil pipeline

Druzhba oil pipeline out of service again
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has announced the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline for the third time. According to him, the supply of Russian oil to Hungary has been blocked again. It is important to understand that the Foreign Minister's complaints came after a new successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Hungarian government is emphasizing its commitment to peace efforts while condemning what they perceive as attempts to drag them into a war due to the attacks on the Russian oil pipeline.
  • The situation highlights the delicate balance between energy security, international relations, and regional stability, with ongoing developments impacting multiple countries in the region.

Druzhba oil pipeline out of service again

As Szijjártó notes, on the night of August 22, the team of the country's leader Viktor Orbán received news that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border "had been attacked for the third time in a short time."

"Oil supplies to Hungary have been stopped again! This is another attack on the energy security of our country. This is another attempt to drag us into war," the Foreign Minister cynically laments.

He also shamelessly promised that official Budapest would not stop "doing everything in its power to support peace efforts and protect national interests."

As previously mentioned, on the night of August 18, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other defense forces, struck the Nikolske oil pumping station in the Tambov region of Russia.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of Hungarian diplomacy hinted at a possible cessation of electricity supplies from Hungary to Ukraine, despite the fact that such supplies are carried out on a commercial basis.

The European Commission issued a statement on this matter. It drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline does not affect oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.

On the evening of August 19, Szijjártó announced the resumption of Russian oil supplies to his country via the Druzhba pipeline.

On the night of August 21, the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine again successfully attacked the Druzhba oil pumping station in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region of Russia.

