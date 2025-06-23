Slovakia and Hungary blocked the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Hungary and Slovakia have decided not to support the European Union's plan for the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Slovakia and Hungary did not support the new package of sanctions against Russia

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

We did this because the European Union... wants to prohibit member states, including Hungary and Slovakia, from buying cheap Russian natural gas and cheap Russian oil, as they did before. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Hungary and Slovakia maintain warm relations with Moscow and continue to buy Russian gas and oil.

The European Commission proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia on June 10 for its invasion of Ukraine. The package targets Moscow's energy revenues, its banks, and its military industry.

In response, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia would not support the sanctions package unless the European Commission found a solution to the situation Slovakia would face if the bloc gradually phased out imports of Russian energy.

Approval of sanctions proposals requires unanimity within the bloc.