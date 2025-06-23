Slovakia and Hungary blocked the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Hungary and Slovakia have decided not to support the European Union's plan for the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.
Points of attention
- Slovakia and Hungary refused to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, citing their energy interests and warm relations with Moscow.
- Both countries continue to purchase Russian gas and oil, leading to their non-alignment with the new sanctions package proposed by the European Commission.
- The foreign ministers of Hungary and the prime minister of Slovakia emphasized the need to find alternatives before imposing sanctions on Russia.
This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Hungary and Slovakia maintain warm relations with Moscow and continue to buy Russian gas and oil.
The European Commission proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia on June 10 for its invasion of Ukraine. The package targets Moscow's energy revenues, its banks, and its military industry.
In response, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia would not support the sanctions package unless the European Commission found a solution to the situation Slovakia would face if the bloc gradually phased out imports of Russian energy.
Approval of sanctions proposals requires unanimity within the bloc.
