When will the EU approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia — the dates are known

The European Union's 18th package of sanctions against Russia may be approved on June 23 or 26.

This was announced by one of the diplomats from an influential EU state following the meeting of the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper II).

According to the interlocutor, there are two dates when the next sanctions package could receive approval from EU states.

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia is planned to be approved next week — either at the EU Council by foreign ministers (June 23), or by EU leaders at a meeting of the European Council (June 26). Share

He added that, despite previous statements, the new sanctions package will not include a reduction in the maximum price for Russian oil, as there is no consensus among the G7 countries on this issue.

The diplomat also reported that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will participate in the EU Council meeting on Monday, June 23.

It was previously reported that the European Commission had included in the draft of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia a proposal to lower the upper limit on the price of Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel.

Even then, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the decision to lower the price ceiling must be made jointly with G7 partners.

Later, it became known that the EU would not independently reduce the maximum price for Russian oil, since the Group of Seven would not support this initiative.