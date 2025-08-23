Canadian leader names main security guarantee for Ukraine

According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the best guarantee of security for Ukraine is a strong Ukrainian army, which it is important to strongly support.

Carney made his position known

Canadian leaders believe that any security guarantees should begin with a powerful Ukrainian army.

"It's about armaments, training, endurance," Mark Carney emphasized.

He also recalled that Ukraine's security must be truly comprehensive: on land, at sea, and in the air.

Members of the Coalition of the Willing will have the opportunity to support all of these elements. We will see what role Canada will play within this large group. Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada

According to him, his country is actively participating in the discussion of future security guarantees for Ukraine.

US participation is mandatory, but Canada will also potentially have an important role, Mark Carney added. Share

What is important to understand is that recently, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees for Ukraine should be like NATO's Article 5, and also include, among other things, funding for the Ukrainian army.