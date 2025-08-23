According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the best guarantee of security for Ukraine is a strong Ukrainian army, which it is important to strongly support.
Carney made his position known
Canadian leaders believe that any security guarantees should begin with a powerful Ukrainian army.
He also recalled that Ukraine's security must be truly comprehensive: on land, at sea, and in the air.
According to him, his country is actively participating in the discussion of future security guarantees for Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that recently, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees for Ukraine should be like NATO's Article 5, and also include, among other things, funding for the Ukrainian army.
