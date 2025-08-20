Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team shamelessly demands that Ukraine's security guarantees be provided on an equal basis by the United States, Great Britain, France, and China. The fact is that China has been one of the sponsors of Russia's war against Ukraine for many years.
Points of attention
- Russia's significant trade relations with China and energy partnerships contribute to China's role in the conflict.
- Official Beijing's denial of Russia's aggression against Ukraine further complicates the situation, referring to the war as the 'Ukrainian crisis.'
The Kremlin continues to dictate its cynical terms
The scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov made a statement regarding security guarantees for Ukraine:
Moreover, official Moscow is seeking to ensure that Russia also provides these guarantees:
What is important to understand is that China is one of Russia's largest trading partners.
For a long time, trade volumes between the two countries have been growing rapidly, especially against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine.
Russia supplies significant amounts of oil and gas to China, and China invests in Russian energy projects.
Moreover, the PRC secretly transfers important technologies to the aggressor country, which it constantly uses at the front.
Official Beijing does not recognize Russia's aggression against Ukraine and cynically calls the war the "Ukrainian crisis."
