As The Telegraph has learned, the European Union and the United Kingdom are preparing new powerful sanctions against Russia, which will be imposed if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to participate in negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky or if this meeting proves ineffective.

The EU is ready to get even with Russia

According to insiders, official Brussels and London are preparing new sanctions against Russia.

They intend to introduce them if the Russian dictator refuses to participate in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

"If Putin delays, evades, or refuses to negotiate, this will become another reason to impose sanctions," he said. Share

Anonymous sources point out that Putin agreed to meet with Trump in Alaska only after the American leader imposed sanctions against India for continuing to buy Russian oil.

By the way, recently, the head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, called the main priority for the European Union in the process of peace negotiations in Ukraine a ceasefire from Russia, otherwise official Brussels will significantly increase sanctions pressure.

As journalists managed to learn, the EU foreign ministers will discuss the 19th package of sanctions against Russia on August 29-30 in Copenhagen.