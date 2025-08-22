Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolozhan officially confirmed that providing military bases to NATO allies could be his country's contribution to efforts aimed at returning a just peace to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Romanian government remains steadfast on not sending troops into Ukraine and emphasizes the importance of NATO membership in providing security assurances.
- Journalists sought the Romanian Prime Minister's reaction to the EU's call for the US to deploy F-35 fighter jets to Romania, highlighting the country's role in enhancing security measures for Ukraine.
What steps is Romania ready to take?
Journalists asked the Romanian Prime Minister to announce the government's reaction to the EU's call on the US to send F-35 fighter jets to Romania as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.
According to Bolojan, throughout the time since the issue of supporting security guarantees for establishing lasting peace in Ukraine was raised, his country has been steadfast "on at least two issues."
First of all, it is said that Romania is not going to send its troops into Ukraine.
As for the second point, the country, given its NATO membership, is ready to provide its military bases.
Iliye Bolozhan urged not to forget that even now, air patrols are being carried out from their airports, air protection is being conducted to monitor the situation in the Black Sea, and joint military exercises are being organized.
