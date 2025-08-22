NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte unexpectedly arrived in Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte unexpectedly arrived in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about Rutte's visit to Ukraine?
On August 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Secretary General Mark Rutte had arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. He is currently in Kyiv.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlights the significance of NATO's support and expresses gratitude for their willingness to help Ukraine.
  • The visit underscores the importance of international cooperation in ensuring Ukraine's security and stability in the region.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in Ukraine today, and during our meeting we talked primarily about what our next joint steps can do to provide Ukraine and all of Europe with more security and bring the real end of the war closer.

According to the head of state, their focus today will be on diplomacy, security guarantees, and weapons for Ukrainian defense forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again drew attention to the fact that the PURL program has already started working.

What is important to understand is that it is she who makes it possible to purchase American weapons with the funds of partners.

As of today, $1.5 billion has already been allocated from Kyiv's European allies.

This is significant. Thank you to every partner. We are working to make it more. We really appreciate the support of the NATO Secretary General. Thank you for your willingness to help, — the head of state emphasized.

