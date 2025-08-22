On August 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Secretary General Mark Rutte had arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. He is currently in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlights the significance of NATO's support and expresses gratitude for their willingness to help Ukraine.
- The visit underscores the importance of international cooperation in ensuring Ukraine's security and stability in the region.
What is known about Rutte's visit to Ukraine?
According to the head of state, their focus today will be on diplomacy, security guarantees, and weapons for Ukrainian defense forces.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again drew attention to the fact that the PURL program has already started working.
What is important to understand is that it is she who makes it possible to purchase American weapons with the funds of partners.
As of today, $1.5 billion has already been allocated from Kyiv's European allies.
