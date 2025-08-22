Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has officially confirmed that he had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. According to Putin's aide, the conversation focused on achieving peace in Ukraine and ending the war that Russia has been waging for more than 11 years.

What did Trump and Lukashenko talk about?

As the illegitimate president of Belarus cynically stated, it is important to go through several stages on the path to establishing peace.

He also added that the most important of them is the cessation of hostilities and the loss of lives.

According to Lukashenko, he "is not sick of 'wanting' to organize talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Minsk."

Despite this, he shamelessly noted that "this would be the perfect place for them."

Lukashenko assured Trump: if official Moscow and Kyiv agree and decide to come to Belarus, he will be delighted and will organize everything quickly.

"Although tomorrow I will organize everything at the proper level," the Belarusian dictator said.

As mentioned earlier, on August 15, official Minsk announced Lukashenko's first conversation with the US president.

It was then that Donald Trump was heading to Alaska for a summit with Putin to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.