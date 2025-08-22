"Although I will organize everything tomorrow." Lukashenko revealed the topics of negotiations with Trump regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Although I will organize everything tomorrow." Lukashenko revealed the topics of negotiations with Trump regarding Ukraine

What did Trump and Lukashenko talk about?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has officially confirmed that he had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. According to Putin's aide, the conversation focused on achieving peace in Ukraine and ending the war that Russia has been waging for more than 11 years.

Points of attention

  • The Belarusian dictator highlighted the importance of halting hostilities and loss of lives for establishing peace.
  • Lukashenko assured Trump of his preparedness to swiftly organize talks between Moscow and Kyiv if they agree to come to Belarus.

What did Trump and Lukashenko talk about?

As the illegitimate president of Belarus cynically stated, it is important to go through several stages on the path to establishing peace.

He also added that the most important of them is the cessation of hostilities and the loss of lives.

According to Lukashenko, he "is not sick of 'wanting' to organize talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Minsk."

Despite this, he shamelessly noted that "this would be the perfect place for them."

Lukashenko assured Trump: if official Moscow and Kyiv agree and decide to come to Belarus, he will be delighted and will organize everything quickly.

"Although tomorrow I will organize everything at the proper level," the Belarusian dictator said.

As mentioned earlier, on August 15, official Minsk announced Lukashenko's first conversation with the US president.

It was then that Donald Trump was heading to Alaska for a summit with Putin to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Donald Trump confirmed the call shortly afterwards and said the purpose of the call was to thank Lukashenko for the release of 16 political prisoners. He added that he was negotiating the release of the rest and that he "looks forward to meeting with President Lukashenko in the future."

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU has a "plan B" in case the talks between Zelensky and Putin fail
The EU is ready to get even with Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kim Jong-un publicly humiliated Putin and the Russian army
Kim Jong-un has recalled his generals from Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary and Slovakia staged a showdown in the EU over Ukraine
Hungary and Slovakia continue to “sing along” with the Kremlin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?