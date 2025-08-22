Kim Jong-un publicly humiliated Putin and the Russian army

North Korea's state news agency, the Central News Agency, has published news that dictator Kim Jong-un has awarded soldiers and commanders of his army who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine. He has begun to claim that the DPRK army is the strongest in the world, effectively humiliating Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian army.

Kim Jong-un has recalled his generals from Russia

Currently, photos from Kim Jong-un's ceremonial meeting in Pyongyang with the military leadership and families of Koreans who died during the fighting in Kursk are actively circulating on the Internet.

The dictator began to cynically boast that the fighting of the DPRK army in the Kursk region "secured its name and fame as the strongest in the world" and "led to victory."

In addition, it is noted that a stele with photographs of 101 fighters was placed on the stage.

The real number of Korean troops' losses in the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation in the DPRK has still not been disclosed.

According to The Wall Street Journal, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un suddenly ordered his officers to return to North Korea after fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine.