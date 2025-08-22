Omid Nuripour, a representative of the German political force "Union 90/The Greens", is demanding that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his team provide even greater support to Ukraine amid its war against Russia. First of all, it is about providing long-range Taurus cruise missiles.

Calls are again being heard in Germany to provide Ukraine with Taurus

As the Vice President of the Bundestag noted, official Berlin has no right to ignore the fact that the Russian invaders are slowly but surely advancing on the Ukrainian front.

"Ukraine's ability to defend itself depends not least on our arms supplies. Therefore, we must support Ukraine with everything we have — including cruise missiles," Omid Nuripour made a clear demand to Mertz's team. Share

According to the German politician, Kyiv's allies should not count on the support of the US president, but should act autonomously.

Nuripour also calls for Germany to be more consistent in introducing new sanctions and punitive measures against the aggressor country Russia.

He believes that it is extremely important to strengthen military support, as well as participate in Western security guarantees.

What is important to understand is that official Berlin has been discussing the issue of supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles with a range of about 500 kilometers for a long time.