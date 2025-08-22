The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers — infographics
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 22, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 missile troops and artillery facilities, 6 command posts, and 2 fuel and lubricants warehouses of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Significant numbers of artillery attacks and aerial bombs were carried out by the Russian army, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Stay updated with the latest information and infographics regarding the conflict between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 22, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 08/22/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,074,320 (+790) people,

  • tanks — 11,124 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,160 (+3) units,

  • artillery systems — 31,835 (+46) units,

  • MLRS — 1,472 (+1) units,

  • air defense assets — 1,210 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 52,787 (+318) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3,598 (+33) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 59,426 (+110) units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 21, Russian invaders launched two missile strikes with 44 missiles and 75 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, and dropped 125 guided aerial bombs.

The enemy used 5,875 kamikaze drones for the attacks.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian army carried out 5,709 artillery attacks, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems.

