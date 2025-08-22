Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack

During the night of August 21-22, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 55 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- The involvement of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups contributed to the destruction of enemy targets.
- Ukrainian defenders emphasize the importance of unity in the face of threats, calling for a collective effort to achieve victory.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
The Russian army launched a new air strike at around 10:30 p.m. on August 21.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 9 attack UAVs were hit at 4 locations.
