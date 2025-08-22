Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack

During the night of August 21-22, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 55 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

The Russian army launched a new air strike at around 10:30 p.m. on August 21.

The enemy attacked with 55 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea, — the official statement of the Air Force says. Share

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 9 attack UAVs were hit at 4 locations.