Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
Читати українською

During the night of August 21-22, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 55 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Points of attention

  • The involvement of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups contributed to the destruction of enemy targets.
  • Ukrainian defenders emphasize the importance of unity in the face of threats, calling for a collective effort to achieve victory.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

The Russian army launched a new air strike at around 10:30 p.m. on August 21.

The enemy attacked with 55 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea, — the official statement of the Air Force says.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 9 attack UAVs were hit at 4 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck the Unecha nuclear power plant in the Bryansk region of the Russian
Forces of unmanned systems
What is known about the new “cotton” in Russia?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US halts sharing of crucial intelligence on Ukraine
The US has made another ambiguous decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU liquidated 5 elite Russian divers
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New successful power steering operation — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?