On the night of August 21, the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Druzhba oil pumping station in the city of Unecha, Bryansk Oblast, Russia.
Points of attention
- The attack on the Unecha station has implications for the oil transportation system controlled by Transnefteproduct, linked to the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.
- The SBS commander's message 'Ruszkik haza!' reflects sentiments towards Russians and hints at further actions against the aggressor country.
What is known about the new “cotton” in Russia?
The fact of the successful attack was confirmed by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdy ("Magyar"), on Telegram.
Moreover, the SBS commander also wrote "Ruszkik haza!", which translated from Hungarian means "Russians, go home!".
What is important to understand is that the "Unecha" LVDS is the largest node of the Druzhba main oil pipeline network.
The latter is under the control of the Transnefteproduct holding company, which is involved in providing the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.
It is worth noting that the key function of the station is the transportation of oil through a pipeline system, the total length of which is about 9 thousand km.
