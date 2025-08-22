On the night of August 21, the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Druzhba oil pumping station in the city of Unecha, Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

The fact of the successful attack was confirmed by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdy ("Magyar"), on Telegram.

At the end of the day 21.08.25. NPS "UNECHO" — went to the eye. You give repairs in 48 hours. The sting of the worms was delivered by the Birds of the SBS 14th Regiment of the Forces of Unmanned Systems, — he ironically noted.

Moreover, the SBS commander also wrote "Ruszkik haza!", which translated from Hungarian means "Russians, go home!".

The journey of the SBS Birds through the wormy refinery continues... — emphasized Brody, and also published a video confirming his words.

What is important to understand is that the "Unecha" LVDS is the largest node of the Druzhba main oil pipeline network.

The latter is under the control of the Transnefteproduct holding company, which is involved in providing the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.