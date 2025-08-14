Budanov revealed the scale of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea against Ukraine

Only three countries in the world can boast the experience of waging modern warfare on a wide front using virtually all means. Among them are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea, which is currently actively practicing its combat skills.
Budanov revealed the role of the DPRK in the Russian war against Ukraine
The head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with The Japan Times.
According to Budanov, Pyongyang intends to send military engineering units of about 6,000 people to Russia in the coming months. Their tasks include demining and restoration work in the Kursk region.
North Korea provides about 40% of the Russian army's needs for 122 and 152 mm ammunition. Production is carried out around the clock. In addition, Moscow received hundreds of artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and missiles from Pyongyang.
