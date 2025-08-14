Budanov revealed the scale of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea against Ukraine

Only three countries in the world can boast the experience of waging modern warfare on a wide front using virtually all means. Among them are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea, which is currently actively practicing its combat skills.

Budanov revealed the role of the DPRK in the Russian war against Ukraine

The head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with The Japan Times.

Currently, there are only three countries in the world that have experience in waging modern warfare on a very broad front using virtually all available means — these are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea. Kirill Budanov Head of the GUR

According to Budanov, Pyongyang intends to send military engineering units of about 6,000 people to Russia in the coming months. Their tasks include demining and restoration work in the Kursk region.

The DPRK's plans also include the transfer of 50 to 100 units of North Korean equipment. Among them are M2010 (Cheonma-D) main battle tanks and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers. Share

North Korea provides about 40% of the Russian army's needs for 122 and 152 mm ammunition. Production is carried out around the clock. In addition, Moscow received hundreds of artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and missiles from Pyongyang.