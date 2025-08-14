Budanov revealed the scale of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Budanov revealed the scale of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea against Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Budanov
Читати українською

Only three countries in the world can boast the experience of waging modern warfare on a wide front using virtually all means. Among them are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea, which is currently actively practicing its combat skills.

Points of attention

  • North Korea is actively cooperating with Russia in the military sphere against Ukraine, providing significant ammunition supply and military equipment.
  • The DPRK plans to send military engineering units to Russia for demining and restoration work, indicating a deepening military partnership.
  • Budanov revealed the extent of North Korea's involvement in the Russian war against Ukraine, shedding light on the shared military activities between the two nations.

Budanov revealed the role of the DPRK in the Russian war against Ukraine

The head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with The Japan Times.

Currently, there are only three countries in the world that have experience in waging modern warfare on a very broad front using virtually all available means — these are Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the GUR

According to Budanov, Pyongyang intends to send military engineering units of about 6,000 people to Russia in the coming months. Their tasks include demining and restoration work in the Kursk region.

The DPRK's plans also include the transfer of 50 to 100 units of North Korean equipment. Among them are M2010 (Cheonma-D) main battle tanks and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers.

North Korea provides about 40% of the Russian army's needs for 122 and 152 mm ammunition. Production is carried out around the clock. In addition, Moscow received hundreds of artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and missiles from Pyongyang.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea wants to send a large number of occupiers to war against Ukraine
What is known about North Korea's plans to help Russia?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What North Korea told Russia — a warning to South Korea
What North Korea told Russia — a warning to South Korea
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
1,200 North Korean soldiers will soon arrive in Kurshchyna — DIU
North Korea

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?