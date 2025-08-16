Russians shoot video of fake capture of Ukrainian settlements

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have begun to actively shoot staged videos of the capture of Ukrainian settlements. In this way, the enemy creates the illusion of rapid advancement on the battlefield.

DIU revealed a new lie of the Russians

As Ukrainian intelligence officers have learned, Kremlin propaganda is actively resorting to new tactics to spread disinformation.

First of all, we are talking about staged "captures" of settlements to simulate the advance of the Russian army on the battlefield.

It is for this purpose that the enemy sends small groups with Russian flags (“twos”) to bypass the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Some of them manage to infiltrate individual settlements and shoot short videos that supposedly confirm the "seizure" of the territory, the GUR explains.

Subsequently, these videos are used for “victorious” reports to dictator Putin’s team and distributed in the media to put pressure on the Ukrainian people.

For example, recently the Russians published another such video from the village of Andriyivka-Klevtsove.

In the video, fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and soldiers of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade demonstrate the real state of affairs in the village.

It is also worth recalling: recently, a similar group of “standard bearers” in the village of Zeleny Gay was successfully destroyed by fighters of the “Brotherhood” unit as part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR.