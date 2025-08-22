According to CBS News, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has officially banned sharing intelligence about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia even with the United States' closest allies.

The US has made another ambiguous decision regarding Ukraine

As insiders learned, Gabbard took this step on July 20.

Its new directive on this matter prohibits disclosing data on the progress of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, even to intelligence agencies of the Five Eyes countries.

What is important to understand is that this is an intelligence alliance established after World War II. Its permanent members are the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Journalists note that the new directive classifies all information and analytics regarding the negotiations as "NOFORN" (i.e. "no foreign dissemination" — "not for foreigners").

The point is that it cannot be extended to other states or foreign citizens.

A statement on this matter was made by former CIA and US Department of Homeland Security employee Steven Cash: