North Korea unexpectedly withdrew its generals from Russia — what's happening?
Category
World
Publication date

North Korea unexpectedly withdrew its generals from Russia — what's happening?

North Korea is losing its influence in the Russian-Ukrainian war
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has suddenly ordered his officers to return to North Korea after fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine. According to foreign analysts, this indicates a gradual retreat of the DPRK's combat contribution to the background and a decrease in its role in possible peace negotiations regarding the war.

Points of attention

  • The departure of North Korean generals hints at a potential shift in dynamics in the Russian-Ukrainian war, with Putin's confidence in his troops' ability to hold the Kursk region independently.
  • The welcomed North Korean commanders, previously honored by Putin, signify a symbolic closure to their combat contribution, despite continuing support in other forms.

North Korea is losing its influence in the Russian-Ukrainian war

As journalists managed to find out, more than ten commanders were solemnly welcomed into Kim's personal office.

The dictator cynically called them "heroes" and personally embraced them.

First of all, we are talking about Colonel General Kim Yong-bok and Major General Sin Kum-chol.

By the way, they were the ones who were awarded by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the Victory Day parade a few months ago.

Despite the fact that North Korea continues to supply Russia with ammunition and still intends to send 6,000 workers for reconstruction, it is impossible to ignore the fact that the participation of North Korean troops in the fighting has significantly decreased.

Since the fall of 2024, about 15,000 North Korean soldiers have arrived in Russia to help hold the Kursk region. Now the front line has stabilized, and the Kremlin probably believes it can hold the region on its own.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea wants to send a large number of occupiers to war against Ukraine
What is known about North Korea's plans to help Russia?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What North Korea told Russia — a warning to South Korea
What North Korea told Russia — a warning to South Korea
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
1,200 North Korean soldiers will soon arrive in Kurshchyna — DIU
North Korea

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?