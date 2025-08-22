North Korea unexpectedly withdrew its generals from Russia — what's happening?

According to The Wall Street Journal, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has suddenly ordered his officers to return to North Korea after fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine. According to foreign analysts, this indicates a gradual retreat of the DPRK's combat contribution to the background and a decrease in its role in possible peace negotiations regarding the war.

North Korea is losing its influence in the Russian-Ukrainian war

As journalists managed to find out, more than ten commanders were solemnly welcomed into Kim's personal office.

The dictator cynically called them "heroes" and personally embraced them.

First of all, we are talking about Colonel General Kim Yong-bok and Major General Sin Kum-chol.

By the way, they were the ones who were awarded by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the Victory Day parade a few months ago.

Despite the fact that North Korea continues to supply Russia with ammunition and still intends to send 6,000 workers for reconstruction, it is impossible to ignore the fact that the participation of North Korean troops in the fighting has significantly decreased.