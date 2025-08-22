Hungary and Slovakia staged a showdown in the EU over Ukraine

The heads of Hungarian and Slovak diplomacy have complained to the European Commission after Ukraine's powerful attacks on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline, which resulted in the supply of Russian oil stopping again.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to “sing along” with the Kremlin

The authorities of both countries pretend to be very concerned about damage to the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports oil to Hungary and then to Slovakia.

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanar, together with the Head of Hungarian Diplomacy, Péter Szijjártó, are sending a letter to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, and the European Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen, in this regard, calling on the Commission to immediately ensure compliance with the obligations regarding the security of energy supply of the European Union member states, the official statement says.

Interestingly, recently the Hungarian Foreign Minister cynically hinted at a possible cessation of electricity supplies from Hungary to Ukraine, despite the fact that such supplies are carried out on a commercial basis.

The European Commission has repeatedly stated that Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline do not affect oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.