The heads of Hungarian and Slovak diplomacy have complained to the European Commission after Ukraine's powerful attacks on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline, which resulted in the supply of Russian oil stopping again.
Points of attention
- The EU has confirmed that Ukrainian attacks on the oil pipeline do not affect oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.
- The situation highlights the complex interplay between energy security, diplomatic relationships, and regional politics in Europe.
Hungary and Slovakia continue to “sing along” with the Kremlin
The authorities of both countries pretend to be very concerned about damage to the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports oil to Hungary and then to Slovakia.
Interestingly, recently the Hungarian Foreign Minister cynically hinted at a possible cessation of electricity supplies from Hungary to Ukraine, despite the fact that such supplies are carried out on a commercial basis.
The European Commission has repeatedly stated that Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline do not affect oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.
On the night of August 21, the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a powerful drone strike on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region, Russia.
