Hungary and Slovakia staged a showdown in the EU over Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

Hungary and Slovakia staged a showdown in the EU over Ukraine

Hungary and Slovakia continue to “sing along” with the Kremlin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The heads of Hungarian and Slovak diplomacy have complained to the European Commission after Ukraine's powerful attacks on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline, which resulted in the supply of Russian oil stopping again.

Points of attention

  • The EU has confirmed that Ukrainian attacks on the oil pipeline do not affect oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.
  • The situation highlights the complex interplay between energy security, diplomatic relationships, and regional politics in Europe.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to “sing along” with the Kremlin

The authorities of both countries pretend to be very concerned about damage to the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports oil to Hungary and then to Slovakia.

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanar, together with the Head of Hungarian Diplomacy, Péter Szijjártó, are sending a letter to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, and the European Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen, in this regard, calling on the Commission to immediately ensure compliance with the obligations regarding the security of energy supply of the European Union member states, the official statement says.

Interestingly, recently the Hungarian Foreign Minister cynically hinted at a possible cessation of electricity supplies from Hungary to Ukraine, despite the fact that such supplies are carried out on a commercial basis.

The European Commission has repeatedly stated that Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline do not affect oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.

On the night of August 21, the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a powerful drone strike on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region, Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU has a "plan B" in case the talks between Zelensky and Putin fail
The EU is ready to get even with Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kim Jong-un publicly humiliated Putin and the Russian army
Kim Jong-un has recalled his generals from Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Illegal border crossing. Cabin proposes harsh punishment
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
What is known about the Cabinet proposal?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?