Illegal border crossing. Cabin proposes harsh punishment
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Illegal border crossing. Cabin proposes harsh punishment

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
What is known about the Cabinet proposal?
Читати українською

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the introduction of criminal liability in Ukraine for illegally crossing the state border during martial law. According to the latest data, this includes a fine of 119 thousand and imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Points of attention

  • The government asserts that the proposed bill does not violate rights and freedoms guaranteed by international conventions, such as the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.
  • This proposed bill aims to strengthen border security and deter illegal crossings during sensitive times of martial law, war, or emergency in Ukraine.

What is known about the Cabinet proposal?

Journalists drew attention to the fact that in the draft law No. 13673: "...to supplement Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal smuggling of persons across the state border) with a qualifying feature in the form of committing a criminal offense under martial law."

In addition, it is proposed to establish criminal liability for illegally crossing the state border during a state of war or emergency outside checkpoints or at checkpoints without appropriate documents or using a forged document.

According to the latest data, the draft law proposes to punish the relevant offense with a fine of 7 to 10 thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from 119,000 to 170,000 hryvnias) or imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Ukrainian government proposes to exempt from criminal liability those who illegally left Ukraine, but returned within three months and voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement officers.

This must be done before reporting the suspicion.

Interestingly, the team of Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko claims that the draft law contains no provisions that violate the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban's team panics after Ukraine attacks Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
Druzhba oil pipeline out of service again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We must." German Greens make clear demands on Merz regarding Ukraine
Calls are again being heard in Germany to provide Ukraine with Taurus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Yermak proposes reforming the Office of the President — how Zelenskyy reacted
Office of the President of Ukraine
Reform of the Office of the President of Ukraine — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?