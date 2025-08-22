Yermak proposes reforming the Office of the President — how Zelenskyy reacted
Yermak proposes reforming the Office of the President — how Zelenskyy reacted

Office of the President of Ukraine
Reform of the Office of the President of Ukraine — first details
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has officially confirmed that he proposed reforming the Office of the President of Ukraine. As it turned out, this initiative pleased Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy - he has already supported it.

Points of attention

  • Yermak's vision is to instill a work culture similar to that demonstrated by former military personnel like Colonel Pavlo Palisa, who exhibit traits of speed, honesty, and integrity.
  • The proposal also extends to urging support from representatives of business, IT, and culture, with the ultimate goal of spreading this culture of dedication throughout the civil service.

Reform of the Office of the President of Ukraine — first details

According to Yermak, the key idea is that a significant number of the Office's employees should be military personnel with proven combat experience in full-scale war or veterans of combat operations.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about employees at all levels in all departments without exception.

Because these people are the measure of honor, morality, and devotion to Ukraine. I know well how the pace changes when people who have gone through the war are around. They don't look for excuses, they look for solutions to achieve results.

Andriy Yermak

Andriy Yermak

Head of the OPU

Thus, Yermak drew attention to the results of the work of his deputy, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, who was previously the commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar".

Currently, the latter performs tasks in the Office of the President, demonstrating the same speed, honesty, and integrity.

The head of the OPU believes that in the future, such a culture should spread to the entire civil service. In addition, he called on representatives of business, IT, and culture to support this initiative.

Andriy Yermak emphasized that the head of state supported the proposal to reform the Office of the President.

